ASI Attempts Suicide by Setting Himself on Fire at Home; Hospitalised

Mangaluru: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Pandeshwar Police Station allegedly attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself and setting himself ablaze at his residence in Kadri Vyasnagar in the city on December 28.

The officer has been identified as Harishchandra Berike, an ASI of the Pandeshwar Police Station.

A native of Mulleria in Kasaragod district of Kerala, Harishchandra had been serving in various police stations across Mangaluru and Udupi districts for the past 27 years and was promoted to the rank of ASI a year ago. He had earlier served in the Coastal Security Force and was recently posted to the Pandeshwar Police Station. Three years ago, he had constructed a new house and settled in Kadri Vyasnagar.

His wife and children had gone to their native place yesterday due to the holidays. Locals said that Harishchandra appeared normal in the morning and was seen plucking flowers outside his house to offer prayers. At around 10.30 am, neighbours heard screams as he suddenly caught fire in front of the house. Residents of a neighbouring house rushed in and doused the flames with water. By then, his clothes and a large part of his body had suffered severe burns.

Upon receiving information, Kadri police and an ambulance rushed to the spot and shifted him to AJ Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

A petrol can, partially burnt and filled with petrol, was found outside the house in a Bisleri water bottle. As water was poured to extinguish the fire, the bottle had partially melted, though about half the petrol remained inside. During the act, petrol had also splashed onto the tin sheet of the neighbouring house, which caught fire, damaging the sheet and a fibre pipe of the house. A floor mat was also burnt.

Kadri police are investigating the case.