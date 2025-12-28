Jubilee Year 2025 Concludes at Rosario Cathedral, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Calls for Families to be Beacons of Hope

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore officially brought the Jubilee Year of Hope 2025 to a solemn close today, December 28, at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Cathedral, Rosario.

The ceremony, held on the Feast of the Holy Family, marked the culmination of a year-long spiritual journey for the Catholic community.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the stational Mass. He was joined by concelebrants, Vicar General Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Fr Daniel Veigas OP (Episcopal Vicar for Religious), Fr Naveen Pinto (Judicial Vicar and Coordinator of Pastoral Commissions), Fr Valerian D’Souza (Parish Priest, Rosario Cathedral), Fr Santhosh Rodrigues (Director, Pastoral Centre), Fr Rudolf Ravi D’Sa (Vicar Forane, Pezar), Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes (Director, CCC), Fr J.B. Crasta (Director, St Antony Ashram), Fr Valerian Fernandes, and Fr Jason Lobo.

Liturgical Significance and Rites Following the special Jubilee Rites, the celebration highlighted several key symbolic elements:

The Jubilee Cross: The decorated Jubilee Cross, which had been exposed near the altar throughout the year, served as the central symbol of the concluding rite.

Universal Prayer: The assembly offered special intercessions reflecting the year’s spiritual journey, interceding for the Church and the world.

Presentation of Gifts: In the spirit of the Jubilee, the offerings included significant contributions for the poor, symbolizing ongoing charity and solidarity.

Communion under Both Kinds: Signifying the fullness of the Eucharistic banquet, the faithful received Communion under both kinds.

Te Deum: Following the post-communion prayer, the Bishop led the congregation in the Te Deum (thanksgiving hymn), expressing gratitude for the graces and indulgences received.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha emphasized that while the ritual year has ended, the mission of hope remains. “The Jubilee Year of Hope is closed, but the hope still continues. Our faith leads us to be hopeful”, the Bishop stated. He urged the families to mirror the Holy Family of Nazareth by practicing compassion, kindness, humility, and patience.

The Bishop noted that the year was a period of immense grace, with eight designated shrines in the Diocese serving as centres for indulgence. The ceremony concluded with a Solemn Blessing and a dismissal from the first letter of Peter, charging the congregation to be ready to provide an account for the hope within them.