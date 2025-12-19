Assam CM greets people of Goa on Liberation Day, recalling sacrifices for freedom

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifices of those who fought to free the coastal state from colonial rule.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma conveyed his best wishes to the “brothers and sisters of Goa” and said the day was a reminder of the valour of the bravehearts who restored Goa’s “rightful place in Bharat”.

He expressed hope that the state would continue on its upward path of progress and development in the coming year.

Goa Liberation Day is observed annually on December 19 to commemorate the historic events of 1961, when the Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out ‘Operation Vijay’, bringing an end to over 450 years of Portuguese colonial rule.

Despite India attaining Independence in 1947, Goa, along with Daman and Diu, remained under Portuguese control for more than a decade, even as diplomatic efforts to integrate the territory into the Indian Union failed.

The liberation of Goa marked a significant chapter in post-Independence India’s history, reflecting the country’s resolve to complete its territorial integration.

‘Operation Vijay’, which lasted less than 48 hours, involved coordinated action by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, and led to the peaceful surrender of Portuguese forces on December 19, 1961. Goa was initially made a union territory and later attained full statehood in 1987.

Across the country, leaders and citizens observe the day by remembering the freedom fighters, soldiers and civilians who played a role in Goa’s liberation movement.

The day also serves as a reminder of India’s broader struggle against colonialism and its commitment to sovereignty and unity.

CM Sarma’s message resonated with this national sentiment, underlining the importance of honouring historical sacrifices while focusing on future growth.

Over the years, Goa has emerged as one of India’s prominent states, known not only for tourism but also for steady progress in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The celebrations in Goa typically include official ceremonies, tributes to martyrs and cultural programmes highlighting the state’s rich heritage. Leaders from across the political spectrum use the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive development and national unity, drawing inspiration from the historic struggle that shaped modern Goa.