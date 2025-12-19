Trinamool stages 12-hour dharna on Parliament premises over G RAM G Bill passage

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs staged a 12-hour-long dharna on the Parliament House premises, protesting the manner in which the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, commonly referred to as the G RAM G Bill, was passed by both Houses.

The sit-in protest began around 1 a.m. outside the main gate of the old Parliament building and will likely continue until noon. Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the Bill was pushed through without adequate discussion, violating parliamentary norms and undermining democratic processes.

Addressing the media during the protest, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose said the party had launched a 12-hour-long sit-in to oppose what she termed an ‘undemocratic’ and ‘forceful’ passage of the legislation.

“This is a twelve-hour-long sit-in protest, which we started last night at midnight. We will conclude it today at noon. We are protesting because this black law, the Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill, has been introduced in a manner that effectively weakens MGNREGA and disrespects the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi,” she said.

Ghose further accused the Modi government of pushing legislation through Parliament without proper debate.

“This government has insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore and is bulldozing Bills through Parliament. This is a grave attack on democracy and parliamentary procedures, and our protest is against this undemocratic approach,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said the party had raised two clear objections.

“The MGNREGA scheme, which guaranteed 100 days of work annually to the most marginalised sections under Mahatma Gandhi’s name, is being undermined. Members on the treasury benches were not part of the freedom movement and show no respect for freedom fighters or Mahatma Gandhi,” she added.

Dola Sen further accused the ruling party of “glorifying Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin”, and said the government was being run with the mindset of “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai”. “That is why we, the Opposition, were compelled to walk out,” she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticised the Bill, stating that it completely dilutes the guaranteed 100 days of employment under MGNREGA.

“Although the Bill mentions 125 days, the Centre will now decide how many people will actually receive this employment. Earlier, nearly 90 per cent of MGNREGA funds were provided by the Centre. After this amendment, only 60 per cent will be borne by the Central government, forcing states to cover the remaining amount. This defeats the core purpose of MGNREGA,” she said.

The protest follows a turbulent Parliament session marked by sloganeering and protests from Opposition benches, during which the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, through a voice vote on Thursday. The Bill seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a revised framework promising 125 days of wage employment for rural households.

Despite Opposition demands for detailed scrutiny and debate, the legislation was cleared, after which the House was adjourned till December 19. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the Bill amid disruptions, drawing sharp contrasts between the government’s approach and that of the Opposition.