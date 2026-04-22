Assam: Indian Army marks Earth Day with green canvas challenge

Guwahati: The Indian Army on Wednesday marked Earth Day by organising a ‘Green Canvas Challenge’, a painting competition aimed at fostering environmental awareness among school students in Assam’s Rupai area in the Tinsukia district, officials said.

The event was conducted by the Army’s Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of Spear Corps at Reflection Senior Secondary School, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across multiple classes.

Young participants used art as a medium to convey powerful messages on themes such as environmental conservation, climate change, and the preservation of natural resources.

The competition saw students showcase creativity alongside a deep understanding of ecological issues, with many artworks reflecting a strong sense of responsibility towards protecting the planet.

Army officials said the initiative was designed to inspire young minds to adopt eco-friendly habits and become active contributors to a sustainable future.

They encouraged students to take small but meaningful steps in their daily lives, such as reducing waste, conserving water, and planting trees, to collectively make a significant impact on the environment.

An official associated with the event said the goal is to foster awareness at an early age and empower students to become responsible citizens who value and protect nature.

The programme also served as a platform to strengthen the Army’s outreach to the local community, highlighting its commitment to social and environmental causes beyond its security roles.

At the conclusion of the competition, the top three participants were awarded medals in recognition of their creativity and message-driven artwork.

In a symbolic gesture promoting sustainability, tree saplings were also presented to the school authorities, encouraging continued efforts towards a greener campus.

The event ended on a positive note, with both students and organisers reiterating the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

The initiative underscored the role of awareness and education in shaping a more sustainable future while further reinforcing the bond between the Indian Army and the people of the region.