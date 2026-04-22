Mangaluru Suffers Property Damage as Heavy Rain Uproots Tree

Mangaluru: Overnight torrential rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning caused property damage after a large tree uprooted and fell onto a residential structure. The incident occurred near Basavanagudi Math, where the uprooted tree impacted a tiled house owned by Varadaraj Shet, causing partial damage.

According to reports, the incident took place during the night when an intense downpour swept through the region. The force of the rain, combined with strong winds, led to the uprooting of the massive tree. A significant portion of the tree subsequently collapsed onto the house, resulting in damage to the roof and other structural elements.

At the time of the incident, approximately five to six individuals were present inside the residence, including a four-month-old infant and two elderly persons, both around 80 years of age. Miraculously, no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the tree falling onto the house.

Local residents and authorities were promptly notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to assess the damage. An initial inspection of the property has been conducted, and relevant authorities are currently evaluating the extent of the damage and formulating a plan to address the situation. Necessary measures are reportedly being undertaken to remove the tree and provide assistance to the affected homeowner.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the area to identify other potential hazards and implement measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.