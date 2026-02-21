Assam set to become industrial hub of eastern region: HM Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Assam is poised to emerge as the industrial hub of eastern and northeastern India, asserting that the state is witnessing a transformational phase under the BJP’s double-engine government.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police in Kamrup district, HM Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated nearly Rs 15 lakh crore for Assam’s development, laying the foundation for rapid industrial growth and expansion of infrastructure.

He said that over the next five years, the people of Assam will witness a major industrial push, which will create employment opportunities and further strengthen the state’s economy.

“Assam is moving decisively towards becoming a key industrial centre of the eastern and northeastern region,” HM Shah said.

Highlighting the government’s action against encroachment, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have freed more than one lakh bighas of land from encroachers.

He noted that the new campus of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police will be constructed on 174 bighas of land that was previously under encroachment.

HM Shah said that issues which were once seen as security challenges are now being converted into strengths for the security forces through improved infrastructure, better training, and enhanced facilities.

“The concern regarding security has been transformed into a strong point for our forces,” he added.

He also highlighted the extensive development of infrastructure in Assam in recent years, citing major improvements in road connectivity, railway networks, and bridge construction across the state.

According to HM Shah, improved infrastructure has not only accelerated economic activity but has also enhanced connectivity and accessibility in several regions of Assam.

The Union Home Minister said the Centre remains committed to the overall development of Assam, with a focus on ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity.

He added that strong governance, decisive action against encroachment, and sustained investment in infrastructure are collectively contributing to the emergence of a new Assam.