Karnataka Lokayukta takes legislator into custody in bribery case

Bengaluru: BJP legislator Chandru Lamani, who represents the Shirahatti constituency, was taken into custody by the Karnataka Lokayukta on Saturday in connection with an alleged bribery case in Laxmeshwar town of Gadag district.

The Lokayukta team reportedly caught the MLA while he was allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh from a contractor as part of a larger bribe demand. His government personal assistant, Manjunath Valmiki, and private assistant, Guru Lamani, were also detained and questioned during the operation.

According to Lokayukta sources, Lamani had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from a Class I contractor, identified as Vijay Poojar, in connection with the allotment of a contract under the Minor Irrigation Department. The bribe was reportedly linked to roadside retaining wall construction work.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Dharwad Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa.

Officials reportedly laid a trap and apprehended the MLA and his aides while they were accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the alleged bribe transaction.

Following the trap operation, Lokayukta officials also carried out searches at Balaji Hospital in Laxmeshwar town, which is owned by Chandru Lamani, as part of the investigation.

Further investigation into the case is underway, and officials are examining additional evidence related to the alleged bribery case.

It may be recalled that former Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested in a bribery case in 2023. The Lokayukta police had tracked the BJP leader to Channagiri town in Davanagere district, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting.

He allegedly attempted to evade the police before being intercepted at a toll gate near Bengaluru. His anticipatory bail plea was subsequently rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

Virupakshappa was named the main accused in a corruption case linked to Karnataka State Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

He was booked by the Karnataka Lokayukta after his son was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. During subsequent raids, Lokayukta officials recovered Rs 6.1 crore in cash from his Sanjay Nagar residence and Rs 2.2 crore from his office premises.

In total, Rs 8.23 crore in cash, along with a large quantity of gold and silver ornaments and substantial investments in land across Karnataka, were recovered during the searches.