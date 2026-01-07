Assam to soon pay unique tribute to freedom fighters

Guwahati: Assam’s historic Jorhat jail will soon be converted into a freedom struggle museum, and the first phase of the memorial project is expected to be inaugurated by February.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of work underway to transform the historic Jorhat Central Jail into a Freedom Struggle Memorial Museum and Garden, saying that history must live beyond textbooks and be experienced in spaces that inspire reflection, learning and national pride.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Sarma stated that the first phase of the memorial project is expected to be inaugurated by February.

Describing the initiative as a tribute to Assam’s freedom fighters, particularly martyr Kushal Konwar, the Chief Minister said the site would soon emerge as a living reminder of the sacrifices made during India’s freedom movement.

“History must live beyond books. It must be felt in places that stir the soul,” CM Sarma wrote, highlighting the emotional and educational significance of preserving heritage sites associated with the freedom struggle.

Jorhat Central Jail holds a special place in Assam’s history as it is closely linked with Swahid Kushal Konwar, the lone freedom fighter from Assam to be hanged by the British during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Konwar was executed inside the jail on June 15, 1943, for his role in the anti-colonial movement, making the site a powerful symbol of resistance and sacrifice.

Officials said that despite its historical importance, the jail had remained neglected for decades, with little effort made to preserve or highlight its role in the freedom movement.

The ongoing project aims to restore and repurpose the site into a museum and landscaped memorial garden that will document Assam’s contribution to India’s independence through exhibits, archives and interactive displays.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction and conservation work and stressed the need to maintain the authenticity of the structure while upgrading it into a public heritage space.

The museum is expected to showcase the lives and struggles of Assam’s freedom fighters, offering visitors, especially the younger generation, an opportunity to connect with the past beyond classroom learning.

The state government has been focusing on preserving key historical sites linked to Assam’s freedom movement as part of a broader effort to promote heritage tourism and instil a sense of pride in the state’s history.

Once completed, the Freedom Struggle Memorial Museum and Garden at Jorhat Central Jail is expected to serve as a major cultural and educational landmark, honouring the sacrifices of Assam’s bravehearts and keeping their legacy alive for future generations.