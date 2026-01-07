BIS develops over 600 new standards in 2025, 9,700 new licences granted

New Delhi: 2025 has been a landmark year for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as it developed over 600 new standards, taking the total to 23,293 standards, covering diverse fields such as AYUSH, robotics, artificial intelligence, ecology, and other emerging technologies, according to Sanjay Garg, Director General, BIS.

He informed that product certification witnessed significant growth, with products under the fast-track certification scheme increasing from 758 to 1,288.

In 2025 alone, approximately 9,700 new licences were granted, most within 30 days raising the total number of product certification licences to over 51,500.

For the first time, 124 new products were brought under mandatory BIS certification in 2025, increasing the total number of certified products to more than 1,437, including notable additions such as currency note sorting machines (in collaboration with RBI and injection moulding machines for machinery safety in line with ISO standards.

Addressing the 79th BIS Foundation Day here, Garg highlighted that BIS has leveraged digitalisation through initiatives such as the Manak Online Portal, simplified licensing procedures, fast-track trial licences, cluster-based testing facilities, and strengthened testing infrastructure.

As a result, 98 per cent of licences under the simplified procedure and 85 per cent under the normal procedure are granted within 30 days.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that BIS is continuously evolving in the field of standardisation by formulating and adopting internationally accepted best practices.

He noted that Indian Standards today extend far beyond traditional sectors and now cover renewable energy, electric mobility, smart infrastructure, digital technologies, sustainability, green products, as well as emerging areas such as bomb disposal systems and electric agricultural tractors.

The Union Minister emphasised that over the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BIS has undergone a fundamental transformation moving from regulation to facilitation, and from compliance to a culture of quality.

In line with the government’s focus on ease of doing business, BIS has rationalised compliance procedures, provided fee relaxations for MSMEs and laboratories, made in-house laboratory requirements optional for large industries, and strengthened market surveillance to ensure quality of goods available to consumers.

To support MSMEs, BIS provides concessions in the Annual Minimum Marking Fee — 80 per cent for Micro, 50 per cent for Small, and 20 per cent for Medium Enterprises.