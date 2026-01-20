Assam: Vande Bharat sleeper train’s commercial run draws overwhelming passenger response

Guwahati: The first commercial run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Kamakhya (Guwahati) and Howrah (Kolkata) has received an overwhelming response from passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Train between Guwahati (Kamakhya) and Kolkata (Howrah), and he also launched the Amrit Bharat Express trains. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that with all seats getting booked within a few hours of opening the ticket reservation through PRS and other sites.

The swift sell-out vividly reflects passengers’ eagerness to experience the speed, comfort and modern amenities of the Vande Bharat Sleeper. The train is scheduled to commence its maiden commercial journey with effect from January 22 from Kamakhya, and with effect from January 23 from Howrah, Sharma said.

He said that the ticket booking windows for this new service opened on Monday (January 19) Morning and within less than 24 hours, tickets across all classes were completely sold out, reflecting the tremendous public enthusiasm for the premium semi-high-speed service introduced.

This remarkable response for its very first commercial run underlines the growing preference of passengers for faster, safer and more comfortable rail travel options.

The Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India, offering modern amenities, improved travel time and a world-class overnight travel experience.

The fully booked status within hours stands as a strong testament to the trust and excitement of passengers towards modern train services being introduced by Northeast Frontier Railway, marking a new chapter in premium rail connectivity for the region.

The CPRO earlier had said that the new-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake, having a total passenger capacity of 823.

“The composition includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments,” he added.

According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.

“Special provisions for ‘Divyangjan’ (differently abled) passengers, contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology will further enhance hygiene, accessibility and onboard comfort,” he added.

Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The CPRO had said that the train will be equipped with the ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver’s cab with advanced controls.

Its aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors showcase the latest achievements in indigenous rail engineering and design, CPRO Sharma added. The introduction of this railway service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Assam and West Bengal.

“Key beneficiary districts include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal,” CPRO Sharma had said.

The railway service will support regional mobility while promoting trade, tourism and socio-economic development. The commencement of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express reaffirms Indian Railways’ commitment to innovation, passenger-centric services and the vision of a modern, future-ready railway network for the nation, the CPRO added.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.