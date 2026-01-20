Mangaluru: Rev. Fr. Leo D’Souza SJ, Former Principal of St. Aloysius College, Passes Away at 93

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr. Leo D’Souza SJ, a prominent figure in the field of education and former Principal of St. Aloysius College, has passed away at the age of 93. He breathed his last at Fr. Muller’s Hospital in Mangaluru at approximately 2:00 PM today.

Fr. D’Souza was a highly respected member of the Society of Jesus and dedicated his life to the service of education and research. He held several key positions throughout his career, including Rector, Principal of St. Aloysius College, and Director of the Laboratory of Applied Biology. His contributions to St. Aloysius College were particularly significant, where he is remembered for his visionary leadership and commitment to academic excellence.

During his tenure as Principal, Fr. D’Souza oversaw a period of substantial growth and development at St. Aloysius College. He was instrumental in introducing new academic programs, enhancing research facilities, and fostering a culture of innovation and intellectual inquiry. His passion for education extended beyond the classroom, as he actively engaged with students and faculty, providing guidance and mentorship.

Beyond his administrative roles, Fr. D’Souza was also a respected scholar and researcher. As Director of the Laboratory of Applied Biology, he led pioneering work in various fields, contributing significantly to the advancement of scientific knowledge. His research was widely recognized and published in leading academic journals.

The funeral Mass for Fr. Leo D’Souza will be held at the Divine Mercy Church, Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru, at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Following the Mass, the burial will take place at the Jesuit Cemetery in Mangaluru.

The passing of Fr. Leo D’Souza marks the end of an era for St. Aloysius College and the wider community. His legacy of service, leadership, and dedication to education will continue to inspire generations to come. Sincere condolences are extended to his bereaved family and friends. May the soul of Fr. Leo D’Souza SJ rest in eternal peace.