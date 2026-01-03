Ballari violence: DKS says Cong stands with MLA Bharat Reddy, guilty will be punished

Bengaluru: Commenting on the incidents of violence in Ballari over banner installation that ended with the death of a Congress worker, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress would stand by party MLA Nara Bharath Reddy.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said: “Until BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy came to Ballari, there was not even a single disturbance. There was no untoward incident, not even a minor FIR. Violence broke out only after his arrival.

“Therefore, he has no moral right to speak on this issue. The Congress party will stand firmly behind our MLA Bharat Reddy. We have lost our party worker. Who is responsible for this will emerge through the investigation. The law will take its course, and those who are guilty will be punished,” Shivakumar said.

“For the first time in Ballari, our government is constructing a statue of Maharshi Valmiki. Our MLA has taken responsibility for it and posters have been put up across the city. What is wrong in that?” he asked.

“BJP workers put up posters even in front of my house. Can I stop them? What problem has this caused to the BJP? Were the posters put up on government land? Why was there a need for Janardhana Reddy to create a confrontation over this?” he questioned.

“We have lost our party worker, and the BJP is responsible for it. The investigation is underway. The Chief Minister, the Home Minister and the district in-charge minister have already spoken on the matter. I will not interfere in the police investigation,” he clarified.

He said the party had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of senior party leader H.M. Revanna to study the incident and had sent a delegation to Ballari.

“The BJP is unable to digest our party’s victory in Ballari. After their defeat, senior BJP leaders B. Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy are rattled. I know what all exists between them and to what extent. They are trying to recreate their ‘republic’ in Ballari,” Shivakumar said.

“We will not allow that. Our Chief Minister has already given clear instructions to our party workers. Until Janardhana Reddy arrived there, there was not a single incident of violence,” he said.

He also stated that in the wake of the incident, all privately owned firearms in the district had been seized.

“We will prepare guidelines and frame regulations regarding the issuance and possession of firearms,” he added.

When asked about MLA Bharat Reddy’s alleged statement on setting houses on fire and whether he approved of it as KPCC president, Shivakumar said, “No one will set houses on fire. I do not support that. I will first verify exactly what he has said.”

When asked about posters allegedly put up by Bharat Reddy’s supporters in front of Janardhana Reddy’s house, he said, “Was Bharat Reddy present there? Why should Valmiki’s posters not be displayed in front of Janardhana Reddy’s house? If they are displayed, what is wrong in it?”

On whether firing gunshots was justified, he said, “An investigation is underway to determine who fired the shots. The law will take its course, and those responsible will be punished.”

When questioned about the transfer and suspension of officials, including the SP, Shivakumar said, “The moment I came to know about the incident, I spoke to the SP. From my experience, I understood the circumstances under which the SP spoke. I know what responses he gave.

“I also spoke to the previous SP, the IG and the MLA, as well as other leaders. BJP leader Sriramulu too called me and informed me about the incident. I immediately alerted the police,” he said.

“Politics is not important here. Restoring peace is extremely important. The people of Ballari had begun to believe that a peaceful atmosphere was returning. That is what matters to us. As party president, I have my own responsibilities,” he said.

Responding to Janardhana Reddy’s claim that there was a conspiracy to kill him, Shivakumar said, “He is a drama master. After all, he is a film producer. He stages dramas. Who would attempt to kill someone who lives in a fortress with a hundred security personnel?

“Instead, it is the people who are living in fear in a different way. Janardhana Reddy and his family are unable to accept defeat, and that is why they are making such allegations. You yourself must understand whose history is what,” he said.