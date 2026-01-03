Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rejects Muslim Committee’s Horekānike Offering for Udupi Paryaya Festival

Udupi: The Udupi district unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has publicly declared its opposition to the District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee’s involvement in the upcoming 2026 Paryaya festival. The VHP asserts that the committee’s proposed Horekānike offering and distribution of refreshments are unnecessary and misdirected.

In a formal press release issued earlier today, Udupi District VHP Secretary Dinesh Mendon articulated the organization’s stance. Menden stated that Hindu-Muslim harmony in the context of the Udupi Paryaya should not be trivialized or misrepresented through what he characterized as a superficial “drama of harmony.” He specifically cited activities such as the distribution of soft drinks, water bottles, and the performance of Daf percussion as examples of such dramatization.

Instead, Mendon emphasized the importance of addressing issues that directly affect the Hindu community’s sensibilities. He argued that priority should be given to curbing illegal cattle transportation within the district, as this would demonstrate genuine respect for the sentiments of the Hindu majority.

Furthermore, the VHP Secretary suggested that the District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee should focus its efforts on organizing similar programs and displays of goodwill during their own religious festivals. Mendon underscored the sanctity of the Paryaya, describing it as one of the most revered Hindu festivals, and maintained that external activities, even those intended as gestures of harmony, are not required during the Paryaya celebrations.

The press release concluded by reiterating the VHP’s position that the proposed activities of the District Muslim Harmony Paryaya Committee are not only unnecessary but also potentially distracting from the core religious significance of the Udupi Paryaya festival. The organization’s statement is likely to spark further debate and discussion within the Udupi community regarding interfaith relations and the appropriate expression of religious harmony.