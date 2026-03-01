Bangalore Publisher Receives Rare Papal Knighthood

Bangalore: The Archdiocese of Bangalore recently celebrated the rare papal knighthood bestowed upon Nigel Fernandes, CEO of ATC Publishers and Arclight Global Pvt Ltd. The honor, Knight of the Order of St Sylvester, is one of the highest distinctions the Catholic Church confers upon laypersons. It recognizes Mr. Fernandes’ 32 years of dedicated service to the Church and society.

The conferral took place during the 37th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in Bengaluru. Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, presented the honor in the presence of Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, and numerous bishops, office bearers, and executive secretaries of the CCBI.

Archbishop of Bangalore Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado addressed a gathering at Ascension Church, emphasizing the archdiocese’s pride in Chevalier Nigel Fernandes. The event, organized by Navajyothi Publications and well-wishers, was attended by bishops, priests, nuns, government officials, and laypersons.

Archbishop Machado lauded Mr. Fernandes’ humility, piety, and generosity in serving those in need, attributing these qualities to his significant achievements. He specifically highlighted Mr. Fernandes’s work in publishing the New Living Translation (Catholic Edition), the English Standard Version (Catholic Edition), and the Lectionary, among other publications. The Archbishop also acknowledged Mr. Fernandes’ active involvement in various church activities and related associations.

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras, in his message, underscored the significance of the papal knighthood as a direct recognition from the Pope, considered the representative of Jesus Christ. He stated that the award was tantamount to a direct reward from Jesus Christ himself. Recalling his association with ATC since 1964, he shared experiences with Mr. Fernandes and his publication during his tenure as the Archbishop of Bangalore.

During the ceremony, both Archbishops presented a citation honoring Nigel Fernandes and released a souvenir titled “Steward of Sacred Texts,” chronicling his life story.

In his response, Chevalier Nigel Fernandes likened his life to a chessboard. He acknowledged his current position as a “knight,” close to the “Bishop,” (referring to his office located in the Bishop’s house premises), but emphasized his dependence on the “pawns,” thanking all the bishops, archbishops, cardinals, priests, nuns, and laypersons for their contributions to his success. He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Cardinal Filipe Neri, former archbishop Ignatius Pinto, Biblical scholar Rev. Dr. Lucien Legrand, and CCBI Deputy Secretary General Fr. Stephen Alathara. Mr. Fernandes concluded by stating that the award serves as a call to greater commitment and increased responsibility.

The event also included a citation read by KPSC former Member Ronald Anil Fernandes, outlining the life and achievements of Nigel Fernandes. Brilliant Printers CEO Peter Anil Rego read a message from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Navajyothi Publications Editor Ivan D’Costa welcomed the gathering, and A A A Advertising and Communications CEO Jaijo Joseph proposed a vote of thanks. Before the ceremony, Archbishop Bernard Moras concelebrated the holy mass with several other priests. Mr. Fernandes’ spouse, Brenda Fernandes, and son, Kevin Joshua, were among those present.