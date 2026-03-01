Kundapur Medical Shop Owner Drowns During Trekking Trip Near Hosangadi

Kundapur: A 53-year-old woman, identified as Shubhashree Karant, tragically drowned in a river near Bhagimane in Hosangadi on Sunday, March 1st, while on a trekking expedition. Karant owned Mayura Medicals, a well-known pharmacy in Kundapur.

According to initial reports, Karant was part of a group of 8–10 individuals from Kundapur who had embarked on a trekking trip towards Metkal Hill in the Hosangadi region. The circumstances indicate Karant drowned in the river during the trek.

Local authorities were immediately notified. The body has been recovered and transported to the Government Hospital in Kundapur for post-mortem examination and further investigation.

Officials from the Amasebail police station visited the incident site to conduct inquiries and gather pertinent information. Police are currently investigating the incident details to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the unfortunate drowning.

Currently, further details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation progresses. The local community has expressed its shock and grief over the sudden demise of Shubhashree Karant, a respected businesswoman in Kundapur.