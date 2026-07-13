Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor files nomination, expresses confidence of victory

Patna: Political activity intensified in Bihar on Monday as Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, filed his nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election at the Patna Collectorate.

Prashant Kishor was accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters, with the nomination event marking a key milestone in what is being closely watched as his first direct electoral contest.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Prashant Kishor expressed confidence about the outcome of the by-election.

He said the Jan Suraaj campaign was receiving a positive response from voters and claimed that the electorate was looking for a new political alternative.

According to him, the contest was not a difficult one for his party, as many voters had decided to move away from conventional political choices.

Prashant Kishor argued that voters in Bankipur are increasingly seeking politics based on governance and development rather than traditional political equations.

He said people want representatives who focus on public issues instead of relying on established political practices, adding that voters are becoming more aware and are evaluating candidates on their agenda and performance.

Outlining Jan Suraaj’s priorities, Prashant Kishor said his campaign is centred on issues such as quality education, employment opportunities, better infrastructure, and transparent and accountable governance.

He said the party aims to promote a model of politics focused on development and public welfare.

The Bankipur by-election has emerged as one of Bihar’s most closely watched political contests, with major parties fielding prominent candidates.

The election is expected to witness a keen contest among candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jan Suraaj, making it a significant political test ahead of future electoral battles in the state.

Prashant Kishor said the by-election would reflect the electorate’s desire for political change and expressed confidence that the verdict would indicate growing support for Jan Suraaj’s vision of governance and development.