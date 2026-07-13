Maha: Uddhav Thackeray backs Sonam Wangchuk ‘student stir’

Mumbai: In a major political escalation over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced his party’s full support for the ongoing student protests led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and youth activist Abhijeet Dipke.

Speaking at a press conference from his residence, Matoshree, Thackeray urged political parties nationwide to transcend partisan lines, while explicitly calling on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to join the front lines of the agitation in New Delhi.

Thackeray slammed the central government’s handling of the repeated examination paper leaks, warning that the systemic failure has placed the future of lakhs of students at risk.

He declared that this is not a political issue but a fight to save the future of the country’s youth, and that everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support their movement.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister trained his guns directly at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the lack of accountability at the top and demanding why the government was not seeking the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The student-led movement, organising under the banner of the Chhatra Janandolan Parishad (CJP), has called for a massive march in New Delhi on July 20.

Thackeray announced that he is considering travelling to the national capital to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar in person. Concurrently, Shiv Sena (UBT) will stage statewide solidarity protests across Maharashtra.

Thackeray also raised serious security concerns regarding the upcoming Delhi mobilisation, alleging that there are active reports of elements planning to infiltrate the march to incite violence and sabotage the demonstration.

He said that the youth of India are protesting at Jantar Mantar, but no one from the government has met them.

He added that instead of looking into the issue and meeting the youth, the BJP government is busy splitting political parties, calling it shameful. He urged parents to join their children on the streets to amplify the demand for justice.

During the briefing, Thackeray made a direct appeal to Sonam Wangchuk to end his current hunger strike, emphasising that the country needs him healthy for the long-term fight.

Following the press conference, youth activist Abhijeet Dipke took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude for the regional heavyweight’s backing, stating that he thanked Uddhav Thackeray for supporting CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar.

With opposition forces beginning to coalesce around the student grievances, the July 20 march is poised to become a major flashpoint for the central government.