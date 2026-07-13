Third Academic Year of ‘Sur Sobhann’ Vocal Training Programme Inaugurated

Mangaluru: “Before becoming a good singer, be a good listener. The more you listen, the more you learn. Do not just sing; observe, listen, understand, and study. Listen to a song, write it down, replay it, and write it again. Seek guidance from elders. Above all, be humble. While constant practice will take you to greater heights, humility will open more opportunities,” advised renowned music director Sanjay John Rodrigues.

He shared these words of wisdom while inaugurating the third academic year of the ‘Sur Sobhann’ Hindustani Classical Vocal Training Programme at Kalaangann on July 12. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, following which Rodrigues distributed certificates to students of the 2025–26 batch.

Commending the parents, Rodrigues praised their dedication to nurturing their children’s musical talents despite their busy Sunday schedules. He urged them to continue encouraging their children but cautioned against over-celebrating minor early achievements simply because they appear on television or perform on a large stage. Instead, he advised parents to inspire their children to dream big while respecting every platform on which they perform.

Presiding over the programme, Mandd Sobhann, President, Louis J. Pinto said that, as an academic training course, students must maintain discipline and attend classes regularly. He emphasised that formal training in Hindustani classical music has the potential to elevate Konkani music to greater heights.

In her introductory address, Chief Trainer Shilpa Cutinha highlighted the programme’s achievements over the past two years and outlined the vision for the new academic year. Sumell member Alron Rodrigues was also present on the dais.

Grade I student Lenora Eva Mascarenhas, who achieved 100 per cent attendance during the 2025–26 academic year, was honoured on the occasion.

Dealle D’Souza, Ashwil Colaco, Victor Mathias, Savitha Saldanha, and Sandeep Mascarenhas were also felicitated in recognition of their year-round support for the training programme.

Vikas Lasrado compered the programme, and the vote of thanks was delivered at the conclusion of the event.

Inspired by Eric Ozario, Sur Sobhann was launched three years ago with the vision of providing Hindustani classical vocal training to children while fostering the growth of Konkani music. The initiative has witnessed steady growth since its inception, training 77 children in its inaugural year and 107 children across two grades in its second year. This year, 110 children have enrolled in the programme.

Classes are conducted every Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kalaangann, and all required textbooks are provided to the students. In addition to maintaining a mandatory 75 percent attendance and completing both theory and practical examinations, students also have opportunities to showcase their developing talents through Mandd Sobhann’s Monthly Theatre programme.