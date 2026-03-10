Bantwal Police Apprehend Suspect in Rs 20 Lakh Gold Theft Case

Bantwal: The Bantwal Town Police Station announced the successful resolution of a five-month-old gold theft case, involving the disappearance of approximately Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery from a passenger’s luggage aboard a bus.

Authorities apprehended the accused, identified as Samad Khan, 37, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and recovered the stolen ornaments.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2025, when a couple from Brahmavar was traveling via Durgamba Bus Service. During a stop near Samudra Hotel, close to Kalladka in the Bantwal taluk, the accused allegedly stole approximately 180 grams of gold ornaments, worth an estimated Rs 20 lakh, from the aforementioned couple’s bag. A formal complaint was subsequently filed at the Bantwal Town Police Station, initiating a comprehensive investigation.

Following an intensive and protracted investigation, law enforcement successfully located and apprehended the suspect, recovering the stolen jewellery. Khan was subsequently presented before the court.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Dr. Arun K and Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy. The investigation was conducted under the direction of Bantwal ASP Yash Kumar Sharma and spearheaded by Bantwal Town Inspector Anantha Padmanabha, in conjunction with PSI Sandeep Kumar Shetty and other dedicated members of the police force.