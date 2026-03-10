Belthangady: Motorcyclist Injured in Road Accident

Belthangady: A motorcyclist sustained injuries following a collision between a car and the motorcycle within the Belthangady Traffic Police Station limits. The incident occurred on the night of March 8th in Boliyar, Belthangady taluk.

Manjunath, 38, a resident of Kalanja, filed a complaint with the Belthangady Traffic Police detailing the circumstances of the accident. According to the complaint, Manjunath was traveling from Dharmasthala towards Kalanja on his motorcycle, registration number KA-21-L-0135.

The complaint alleges that a car, registered as KA-20-MB-4311 and driven by Sachin, approached from the opposite direction. Manjunath claims the car collided with his motorcycle due to Sachin’s rash and negligent driving.

The collision caused Manjunath to fall from his motorcycle onto the road, resulting in injuries. Following the accident, the car’s driver, Sachin, and members of the public provided immediate assistance to the injured motorcyclist. Manjunath was subsequently transported to Ujire Hospital for medical treatment.

The Belthangady Traffic Police registered a case under Crime No. 17/2026, invoking Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision and ascertain responsibility.