Bantwal Police Detain Individual for MDMA Possession

By
Media Release
-
Bantwal: An individual has been taken into custody by the Bantwal City Police for possessing Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a regulated narcotic substance, within the designated jurisdiction of the Bantwal City Police Station.

The arrest occurred on October 15, 2025, following an operation conducted by a patrol unit comprising the Sub-Inspector and personnel of the Bantwal City Police Station. The operation was carried out along Smashana Road in Panemangalore village. During the course of their patrol, officers noted an auto-rickshaw, registered as KA-19-D-1806, parked in proximity to the local cremation ground. A male occupant was observed inside the vehicle under circumstances that prompted police scrutiny.

The individual identified himself as Mohammad Imtiaz, aged 40, a resident of Bantwal Taluk. Further inquiries revealed that Mr. Imtiaz is a defendant in an existing case registered with the Bantwal City Police Station under First Information Report (FIR) No. 50/2025.

During the ensuing police interrogation, Mr. Imtiaz admitted to having MDMA and stated that his presence at the location was for the purpose of consuming the controlled substance. A comprehensive search of the area resulted in the seizure of 0.760 grams (760 milligrams) of MDMA, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 1,000/-.

A formal case has been registered at the Bantwal City Police Station under FIR No. 117/2025, citing violations of Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The investigation into this matter remains active and ongoing.


