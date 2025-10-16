Vijaya Lakshmi Shibaroor Selected for Panhcavarna Rajyotsava Award

Udupi: The Panchavarna Youth Association, Kota, in association with the Panchavarna Mahila Mandal, will host the annual Kannada Rajyotsava celebration under the banner “Sadbhavana 2025” on November 16 at Gandhi Maidan, Kota, Udupi district.

As part of the annual tradition of honouring achievers at the state and international levels, this year’s Panchavarna Rajyotsava Award will be conferred upon Vijaya Lakshmi Shibaroor, a distinguished journalist and recipient of the State Environmental Journalism Award, in recognition of her remarkable contributions to Kannada journalism.

The award includes a silver plaque and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

In addition, a Special Honor will be presented to world-renowned chariot sculptor Koteswara Rajagopala Acharya.

The event will also feature several social initiatives, such as financial aid for the differently-abled and the sick, student scholarships, uniform distribution for Anganwadi children, and donations to Kannada-medium government schools. Several dignitaries will grace the occasion.

As part of the cultural segment, the Panchavarna Mahila Mandal will present a Yaksha Roopaka, followed by performances by the Mayuri Dance Troupe, Kumbashi, and a cultural showcase by local Anganwadi children. The event will conclude with a social satire play, “Yaaru Guarantee Alla” by renowned dramatist Devadas Kapikad and the Chaparka theatre team.

This was announced by Association President K. Manohar Poojary and Founder President Shevadi Suresh Gaaniga.