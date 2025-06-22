Mangaluru Senior Geologist Suspended Following Bribery Allegations and Public Outcry

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a suspension order for Krishnaveni, a senior geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology in Mangaluru, following allegations of bribery and subsequent public criticism regarding her continued tenure in the same position after being released on bail. The order, effective from May 28, comes after Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao formally requested the Chief Secretary to suspend Krishnaveni and initiate disciplinary proceedings against her.

Krishnaveni was arrested by the Lokayukta police on May 28 on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 through her driver, Madhu C., in exchange for facilitating the removal of building stones and land leveling permissions for a residence construction project in Ira village, Ullal taluk. She was subsequently held in custody for 18 days before being released on bail and resuming her duties on June 18.

The decision to allow Krishnaveni to continue in her position following her arrest and detention drew significant public criticism. Government regulations mandate the suspension of any official held in custody for more than 48 hours, a rule that was not initially enforced in Krishnaveni’s case.

The bribery case involves an individual from Ira village who had applied for permission to remove building stones and level land for residential construction purposes. According to reports, Krishnaveni, along with office first division assistant Pradeep Kumar R., and driver Madhu C., were apprehended by the Lokayukta police for allegedly soliciting and accepting the Rs 50,000 bribe.

Pradeep Kumar R, the office first division assistant implicated in the case, was suspended on May 28, coinciding with the date of the initial arrests. As Madhu C. was an outsourced employee, the question of suspension did not apply to him.

With the suspension order now in effect, Sandip G.U., Senior Geologist of Dakshina Kannada and officer of Udupi district, has been assigned the charge of the Mangaluru office. The government’s action underscores its commitment to addressing corruption allegations and upholding ethical standards within its departments. The investigation into the bribery case is ongoing.