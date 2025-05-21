Baptist D’Cunha Passes Away at 84

Mangaluru: Mr. Baptist D’Cunha, a respected member of the Infant Mary Church, Bajodi, and resident of Bikarnakatte, passed away this morning at the age of 84. He succumbed to illness after a period of declining health.

Mr. D’Cunha is survived by his wife, Juliana D’Souza, and his children: Molly (married to Richard D’Souza), Sr. Joyline, Rons Bantwal (married to Jacintha Tara), Dony Bantwal (married to Sunitha D’Souza), and Stanley Bantwal (married to Liffin Saldanha). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Nisha, Nethan, Ronita, Ronwin, Sherin, Anvita, and Ancita.

Originally from Mogarnad, Mr. D’Cunha was known throughout the community for his strong leadership and dedicated involvement in various parish activities at Infant Mary Church, Bajodi. His contributions to the church and his active participation will be deeply missed.

Funeral rites will be conducted at Infant Mary Church, Bajodi on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The body will be brought to his residence at 2:00 p.m., followed by a public viewing at the church from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The funeral mass is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m., after which the burial will take place at St. Sebastian Church cemetery.

Mr. D’Cunha will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and the community for his unwavering faith and commitment.