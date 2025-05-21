Father Muller College of Nursing, Thumbay to Host Regional Pediatric Nursing Conference ‘Pediacon-2025’

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Nursing, Thumbay, will host the regional conference “Pediacon-2025” on May 24th, commencing at 9:00 AM at the Florence Nightingale Auditorium within the college premises. The conference, themed “Swift Hands – Safeguarding Little Lives,” is designed to bolster the competencies of nurses specializing in child health and pediatric care.

The announcement was made by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru, during a press conference held at Father Muller College of Nursing, Thumbay, where he also released the official invitation for the event.

Dr. Lulu Sharif Mahmood, Head of Healthcare Simulation Education, has been confirmed as the Chief Guest and will preside over the inaugural session. The conference agenda includes a series of lectures and interactive sessions led by distinguished resource persons, focusing on critical aspects of pediatric nursing, including emergency pediatric care and advancements in newborn care. The sessions aim to foster professional development and elevate the standard of nursing practice within the region.

During the press conference, Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator of Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay, provided introductory remarks, highlighting the significance of the conference in addressing the evolving needs of pediatric healthcare. Dr. Sr. Judy, Principal of the Nursing College, elucidated the specific objectives of Pediacon-2025, emphasizing its role in disseminating best practices and enhancing patient outcomes. Also present at the press conference were Janet Sequeira from the organizing committee, Secretary Joyce Fernandes, and Media Coordinator Elias Fernandes.