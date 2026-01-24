Be Cautious While Standing Surety for Accused in Serious Cases: Sudheer Kumar Reddy

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has issued a strong public advisory cautioning individuals against standing surety for accused persons involved in serious criminal offences. The warning comes in light of a recent crackdown on absconding rowdy-sheeters and a review of surety practices in the district.

Speaking to members of the press at the Police Commissioner’s office on Saturday, Commissioner Reddy highlighted the potential ramifications for those who fail to ensure the appearance of the accused in court. He emphasised that sureties bear a significant responsibility and will face legal repercussions if the individuals they vouch for abscond.

Over the past six months, Mangaluru police have been actively pursuing rowdy-sheeters implicated in severe crimes, including murder, communal rioting, attempted murder with communal intent, rape, and gang rape. While apprehending the accused remains a priority, Commissioner Reddy stated that stringent measures are being taken against those who provided surety for individuals who subsequently fled.

To date, 15 rowdy-sheeters have been apprehended as part of this initiative, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them. Furthermore, steps are underway to seize the assets of these accused individuals. In one particular case, property attachment proceedings have already commenced through the court. Petitions have also been submitted to the court seeking action against those who acted as sureties for other absconding accused.

As a direct consequence of these efforts, fines ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1 lakh have been levied on 11 individuals who stood surety, and these penalties have been duly paid. In 17 cases involving serious offences, the properties of the sureties have been legally encumbered, effectively attaching them to the bail bonds. These properties are now under the jurisdiction of the court and cannot be sold or otherwise transferred. Commissioner Reddy clarified that once the accused are located and brought before the court, the process of releasing the attached properties will be initiated through legal channels.

Commissioner Reddy stressed the critical role of sureties in ensuring that accused individuals face justice. He reiterated that those who stand surety in serious cases must understand their obligation to guarantee the accused’s presence in court for trial. Failure to do so, he warned, will result in legal consequences for the sureties themselves.

In a comprehensive review of cases registered between 1990 and 2023, police have initiated action in 48 cases over the past six months, identifying 38 rowdy-sheeters for further investigation and potential legal action.

The Police Commissioner also addressed the issue of fraudulent sureties. He revealed that instances of fake sureties have been uncovered, leading to the registration of separate cases against those involved. Additionally, two cases have been filed against rowdy-sheeters who allegedly secured bail using fabricated sureties.

The Mangaluru police are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that those accused of serious crimes are brought to justice. Commissioner Reddy’s warning serves as a clear message to the public about the importance of exercising caution and understanding the responsibilities associated with standing surety in criminal cases.