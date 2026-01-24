Lady Constable’s Diligence Leads to Arrest of Dandupalya Gang Member After 27 Years

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the Mangaluru Police have apprehended Chikka Hanumanthappa, a member of the notorious Dandupalya gang, who had been absconding for 27 years in connection with a double murder case dating back to 1997. The arrest, lauded by Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, was made possible by the persistent efforts of Lady Constable Lalitha of the Urwa Police Station.

Commissioner Reddy, addressing the press on Saturday at his office, revealed that Chikka Hanumanthappa had been living under an assumed identity in Andhra Pradesh, having established a new family. The Urwa Police took up the case as a challenge as part of a special district-wide drive to locate long-absconding accused in old cases.

Lady Constable Lalitha played a pivotal role in the investigation, dedicating three to four months to the pursuit. Her meticulous examination of court records revealed that the accused had changed his name. Further investigation involved contacting residents of his native village and close coordination with the police team. These efforts ultimately led to the successful tracing and arrest of Chikka Hanumanthappa.

The 1997 double murder, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Urwa Police Station, was attributed to the Dandupalya gang following an extensive investigation. Chikka Hanumanthappa, identified as one of the perpetrators, had been evading arrest since then. He was presented before the court on Friday.

Commissioner Reddy stated that Chikka Hanumanthappa has a history of convictions in eight prior cases. Authorities have contacted all relevant police stations to ascertain the current status of investigations related to the Dandupalya gang, and further legal action may be initiated as deemed necessary. The Commissioner acknowledged that some individuals associated with the gang had been acquitted in certain cases, but clarified that the arrested accused had not been exonerated. Any deficiencies in past investigations will be addressed, and the cases will be pursued diligently.

Investigations have revealed Chikka Hanumanthappa’s involvement in additional crimes in the year 2000, beyond the 1997 double murder. Previous inquiries into the gang’s illicit activities resulted in convictions in eight cases, including some with life imprisonment sentences. Certain cases that were reopened for reinvestigation led to acquittals for some accused. As Chikka Hanumanthappa never appeared for trial, he will now face comprehensive legal proceedings.

Commissioner Reddy elaborated on the Urwa case, stating that eight members of the Dandupalya gang were implicated. Six were previously apprehended, and two remained at large. The arrest of Chikka Hanumanthappa, one of the absconding accused, has now been brought to justice.

Commissioner Sudheer Reddy concluded by commending the Urwa Police team for their success in resolving the long-standing case and apprehending the fugitive.