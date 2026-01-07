Belliyappa Appointed DySP of Karkala Police Sub-Division

Karkala: The State Government has appointed Belliyappa K. U. as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Karkala Police Sub-Division. The recent order notes his move from DySP at the IGP Office, Western Range, Mangaluru.

This appointment follows the transfer of Dr. Harshapriyambada (IPS), former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Karkala. She received a promotion and is now Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Wing at Bengaluru.

Belliyappa K. U. brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has served as a Circle Inspector at numerous police stations throughout the district, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of local law enforcement. Furthermore, he has prior experience as the DySP of the Kundapur Sub-Division, providing him with a strong foundation in sub-divisional police administration. His diverse background is expected to be a significant asset in maintaining law and order within the Karkala Police Sub-Division.