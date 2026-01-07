Kinnigoli Shop Owner Sentenced to Three Years for Sexual Harassment

Kinnigoli: Sanjudeen, the owner of Shoe Fashion in Kinnigoli, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,500 by a competent court for the sexual harassment of a woman in his store. The verdict was delivered on January 6, 2026, by Shri Madhukar P. Bhagavath, presiding judge at the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Moodbidri.

The case stems from an incident on December 12, 2021, when the victim visited Shoe Fashion to purchase footwear. According to the complaint filed with the Mulki Police Station, Sanjudeen lured the woman into an inner compartment of the shop under the guise of displaying footwear. Once inside, he allegedly touched her shoulder and chest, acted in a manner that outraged her modesty, and pressured her to disrobe, constituting sexual harassment.

Following the victim’s complaint, a case was registered at Mulki Police Station under Crime No. 136/2021, invoking Sections 342, 354(a), and 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation was conducted by PSI Vinayak Thoragal under the guidance of the then Police Inspector K. Kusumadara. PSI Thoragal arrested Sanjudeen and subsequently filed the charge sheet.

The court found Sanjudeen (son of late Mohammed), a resident of Jodubailu, Golijara Road, Talipady village, Kinnigoli, guilty of the charges.

PSI Vinayak Thoragal received assistance from ASI Sanjeeva A.P., Government Prosecutor Smt. Nethravathi Kotian presented the prosecution’s case, with her arguments playing a crucial role in securing the conviction.