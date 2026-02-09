Belthangady: Minor College Student Injured in Abduction Attempt

Belthangady: A 16-year-old girl sustained injuries during an attempted abduction in Sude Mugeru, Belthangady taluk, authorities have confirmed. The incident occurred on February 9 at approximately 8:30 am, as the First Pre-University Course (PUC) student was en route to catch a bus to her college in Kasibettu.

According to preliminary reports, three unidentified male individuals, traveling in a Maruti Omni, intercepted the student near Santhekatte. The perpetrators, whose faces were concealed, had obscured the vehicle’s license plate with a cloth, suggesting a premeditated act.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the accused individuals attempted to force the girl into their vehicle. The student resisted the abduction attempt, raising an alarm that alerted others in the vicinity. As another scooter approached the scene, the perpetrators abandoned their efforts and fled the location.

During the struggle, the victim sustained knife injuries to her hand and fingers. In addition to the physical assault, the accused absconded with the student’s college bag, the contents of which remain unknown at this time.

Following the incident, the injured student was promptly transported to Belthangady Government Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment for her injuries. Authorities report that her condition is stable.

The Belthangady Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the attempted abduction. Law enforcement officials visited the hospital to record the victim’s statement and have registered a formal case. Detectives are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

“We are treating this case with the utmost seriousness. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of the victim and to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. We are utilizing all available resources to conduct a thorough investigation,” stated a police Officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.