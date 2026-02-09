Car Accident Near Tekkatte Injures Six Students

Kundapur: A single-vehicle accident on National Highway-66 near Tekkatte resulted in serious injuries to six students on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at Kannukere, where the car reportedly lost control, crossed the median, and overturned into a roadside drain on the opposite carriageway.

The injured have been identified as students enrolled in law and engineering programs in Pune, Maharashtra. The students were part of a group of twelve, traveling in two vehicles, on a cross-country tour which began on January 31st. Their itinerary included a visit to the Tirupati temple, and the accident occurred as they were returning to Pune.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle while in the Kannukere area near Tekkatte, causing the car to cross the divider and overturn into the adjacent drain. Six students, including the driver, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Residents responded to the scene, extricating the injured students from the wreckage and ensuring their transport to a nearby medical facility. While the severity of their injuries is still being assessed, initial reports indicate that all six sustained serious injuries.

Praveen Kumar R., Police Sub-Inspector of Kota Police Station, arrived at the accident site to inspect the scene and begin an investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and gather more information regarding the students’ travel plans.