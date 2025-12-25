Belthangady Navoor Murder Case: Wife Acquitted Due to Mental Illness in Landmark Judgment

Mangaluru: In a noteworthy decision, the Additional District and Sessions Court, FTSC–I (POCSO), Mangaluru, has acquitted a woman accused of murder, citing her mental state at the time of the offense. Judge Mohan J.S., presiding over the court, ruled that while the accused, Eliamma, did commit the act of killing her husband, Yohannan, she was suffering from a mental disorder that negated her criminal liability.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Navoor village, located in the Belthangady taluk. Yohannan was fatally attacked with a machete by his wife, Eliamma. Following the incident, the Belthangady police registered a case and initiated investigations.

During the ensuing trial, Eliamma admitted to the act of killing her husband. However, acknowledging the severity of the charge, the court proceeded with a comprehensive trial, during which multiple witnesses presented their testimonies against the accused.

A crucial turning point in the trial emerged during the cross-examination phase, spearheaded by defence counsel Advocate Vikram Raj A. Advocate Raj meticulously presented Eliamma’s extensive medical history, demonstrating a long-standing battle with mental illness and delusions. Medical evaluations had previously diagnosed her condition as Delusional Disorder.

The defence team argued persuasively that, owing to her debilitating mental state, Eliamma was incapable of comprehending the wrongful or illegal nature of her actions at the time of the incident. Consequently, they asserted that she could not be held criminally responsible for her actions.

After considering arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defence, Judge Mohan J.S. reserved his judgment on December 23, 2025. The verdict was pronounced today, with the court acknowledging that the act of murder had been proven. However, the court unequivocally stated that the accused, Eliamma, was not criminally liable due to her documented mental illness.

In a directive accompanying the judgment, the court instructed the jail superintendent to transfer Eliamma to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for a thorough evaluation. The purpose of this evaluation is to determine her fitness for release and assess whether she poses a potential danger to herself or to the wider community.

Eliamma was represented by Advocates Vikram Raj A. and Jeevan A.M. in this complex and sensitive case. Advocate Vikram Raj’s meticulous presentation of the accused’s medical history proved instrumental in securing the acquittal.