PM Modi joins Christmas prayers at Delhi church, extends message of peace and harmony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, participating in prayers alongside a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and several parts of North India.

The church witnessed a significant gathering of worshippers who had assembled to mark Christmas, the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ.

The service featured prayers, carols and hymns, reflecting the spirit of joy, reflection and togetherness associated with the festival. A special prayer for the Prime Minister was also offered during the service by Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society.”

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to people across the country, conveying wishes of peace, compassion and hope.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society.”

Christmas is being celebrated across the world on Thursday, marking the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. In India as well, people from different religions and cultural backgrounds come together to celebrate the festival, sharing traditions and moments of warmth that reflect the country’s diversity and unity.

The festival is widely seen as a time of happiness, reflection and togetherness, going beyond the traditions of decorating Christmas trees or exchanging gifts, and emphasising values of love, compassion and harmony that resonate across communities.

Observed every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness and love. While it is primarily a Christian religious festival, its universal message has made it a global celebration embraced by people from diverse backgrounds.

Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. Although the Bible does not specify the exact date of Jesus’ birth, early Christians chose December 25 to align with existing winter festivals. In ancient Rome, celebrations such as Saturnalia were held around the winter solstice, featuring feasting, gift-giving and joyful gatherings.

By the 4th century, Christmas was formally recognised as a Christian festival. As it spread across Europe and later to other parts of the world, local customs merged with religious practices. Traditions like decorating evergreen trees, exchanging gifts, singing carols and celebrating with family gradually became integral to Christmas festivities.

Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity and togetherness across communities worldwide.