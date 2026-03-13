Bengal: Centre seeks Darjeeling DM and Siliguri CP on deputation

Kolkata: Amid recent controversies over a breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Darjeeling district in West Bengal to address an International Santal Conclave last week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the district for central deputation.

The two officers are the current district magistrate of Darjeeling, Manish Mishra, and the commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, C. Sudhakar.

A communication on this matter has already reached the state secretariat at Nabanna from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, according to an insider at the secretariat.

Incidentally, the state government has already released Mishra from his duties as Darjeeling district magistrate. The former special secretary to the North Bengal Development Department, Sunil Agarwal, has taken charge as the new district magistrate.

As per rules, since the President is the constitutional head of the country, any negligence in her security or protocol allows the Union Government to seek officers on central deputation, even overriding objections from the state government.

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of Rule 6(1) of the IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, under which the Union Government retains authority to override a state’s decision on transfer and deputation of IPS officers, if necessary. If a state government refuses to release a selected officer for central deputation, the officer can be barred from such deputation for five years.

Such developments can hinder the career growth of the IPS officer concerned, as at least two years of central deputation is mandatory for officers of the 2011 batch or later to become eligible for empanelment as Inspector General.

The President attended the International Santal Conclave at Siliguri on March 7. However, there were complaints of breach of protocol during her visit, and even the President herself expressed mild dissatisfaction over the matter.

There were also allegations that protocol was not followed regarding her security.