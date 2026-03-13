Udupi District Excise DC Under Lokayukta Scrutiny; Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 8.69 Crore Unearthed

Udupi: A far-reaching Lokayukta operation targeting alleged corruption has led to the unearthing of disproportionate assets valued at approximately Rs 8.69 crore linked to Srinivas T.M., the Deputy Commissioner of Excise for Udupi District. The raids, conducted across 15 locations, spanned two days, starting on March 11 and concluding on March 12.

The extensive search operation was spearheaded by Lokayukta Mangaluru Division SP Dinesh Kumar and encompassed properties and assets purportedly connected to Mr. Srinivas. The Lokayukta’s action is part of a broader statewide initiative aimed at curbing corruption and holding public officials accountable.

According to sources within the Lokayukta, the raids revealed a significant accumulation of wealth seemingly inconsistent with Mr. Srinivas’s known sources of income. Immovable properties constituted a substantial portion of the detected assets, with an estimated value of Rs 6,90,64,716. These holdings included 11 sites, six residential houses, and 31 acres of agricultural land.

In addition to the immovable properties, authorities seized a considerable amount of movable assets. These included Rs 3,95,941 in cash, gold ornaments valued at Rs 1,47,50,506, vehicles worth Rs 17,00,000, bank deposits totaling Rs 25,75,000, and other miscellaneous items valued at Rs 72,68,554. The total value of the movable assets discovered amounted to Rs 2,66,90,001.

The combined value of the unearthed immovable and movable assets brings the total value of disproportionate properties detected to approximately Rs 8.69 crore. The Lokayukta’s findings have raised serious questions about potential abuse of office and illicit enrichment.

A formal case has been registered at the Udupi Lokayukta Police Station, and a thorough investigation is now underway. The investigation will likely focus on determining the source of the assets and whether they were acquired through legitimate means. Mr. Srinivas T.M. will be subject to scrutiny as authorities seek to determine if any laws or regulations were violated.

The Lokayukta’s action underscores the agency’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring transparency and accountability in public service.