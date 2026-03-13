Gas Cylinder Distribution Must Be Equal; Otherwise Hotels Will Shut Down: Udupi Hotel Owners’ Association

Udupi: The Udupi District Hotel Owners’ Association has unanimously resolved that commercial LPG cylinders must be distributed equally to all hotel owners based on their requirements. Failing this, hotels across the district will shut down operations for 48 hours. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Diana Hotel Hall in the city on March 13.

Association President Dr Tallur Shivarama Shetty said, “Commercial LPG cylinders have not been available for the past three days due to the war-like situation in West Asian countries, making it extremely difficult for hotels to continue their operations. When a delegation of hotel owners met the Deputy Commissioner, officials reportedly said that they would attempt to supply only about 25 percent of the allotted cylinders”.

Hotel owners pointed out that most establishments require three to four cylinders per day to operate, and receiving just one cylinder would not be sufficient. “If gas is to be supplied, it must be distributed equally to everyone. Otherwise, we will have no option but to shut down hotels. Only then will the authorities and the public understand our difficulties,” several hotel owners said during the meeting.

A proposal to prepare food at a central location and distribute it to hotels was discussed, but many members opposed the idea. Suggestions to use firewood or induction stoves were also raised, but hotel owners said such alternatives would not be sustainable for long. Most hotels have already adapted to LPG usage, and switching back to firewood or other fuels would create multiple operational challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, Dinesh Putran, owner of Udupi Putran Gas Agency, said, “Distributors have not received LPG supply since Monday (March 9). He added that new restrictions have been imposed on the distribution of available LPG. Priority has been given to schools serving mid-day meals, hospital canteens, and Indira Canteens”.

He further explained that certain regulations had also been introduced for domestic LPG bookings, which initially caused panic bookings. However, there is currently no shortage of domestic LPG, and the issue mainly concerns commercial cylinders.

Gas Supply Disruption Likely to Be Resolved Within a Week: MP Kota Assures

Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, who attended the meeting, said, “We will bring the problems faced by hotel owners due to the disruption in LPG supply caused by tensions in West Asia to the notice of the district administration, and appropriate steps would be taken to address the issue”.

He expressed confidence that the Central Government would find a solution within a week. He also said that discussions had already been held with the Deputy Commissioner and officials from the Food Department, who indicated that the issue could be resolved within that timeframe.

The MP stated that the temporary disruption in LPG supply was caused by the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, which has affected global supply chains. He urged people to use the available gas judiciously and appealed to the public not to politicise the issue but instead focus on resolving the problem.

At the end of the meeting, the office-bearers of the Udupi District Hotel Owners’ Association submitted a memorandum to the MP seeking immediate intervention to resolve the crisis.

Among those present were hotel owner Shivaprasad Shetty Tallur, Association President Dr Tallur Shivarama Shetty, Diana Vithar Pai, Nagesh Bhat, Lakshman Wagle, and other members of the association.



