Bengal polls: Rahul Gandhi to start campaigning today from Malda district

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin the Congress party’s campaign in West Bengal on Tuesday, marking a significant political push ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The campaign begins in Malda district, once considered a stronghold of the Congress, as the party attempts to reclaim lost ground in a state where political equations have shifted dramatically over the years.

Gandhi is returning to Malda after a gap of nearly seven years, signalling a renewed focus on rebuilding the party’s base in the region. His main rally will be held at Kalambagan ground in Chanchal, where party leaders expect a turnout of around one lakh people.

The Congress is placing special emphasis on constituencies such as Chanchal and Sujapur, where Gandhi shares longstanding ties with the influential Gani Khan Choudhury family. During his visit, he is scheduled not only to address the Chanchal rally but also to hold another public meeting in Sujapur.

At the Chanchal rally, Gandhi will campaign in support of four Congress candidates: Mausam Noor from Malatipur, Asif Mehboob from Chanchal, Mostaq Alam from Harishchandrapur, and Mottakin Alam from Ratua. Party leaders view the event as a crucial opportunity to demonstrate strength across four key constituencies in Malda district.

Preparations for the rally are underway. The ground has nearly been cleared, and a temporary helipad is being constructed nearby for Gandhi’s arrival by helicopter. From there, he is expected to travel by road to the rally venue.

In a notable strategic shift, the Indian National Congress has decided to contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections independently, breaking away from its earlier alliance with the Left Front. The 294-member Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.