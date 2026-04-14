PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor on Tuesday. Ahead of the inauguration, he will visit Uttar Pradesh to inspect a wildlife corridor and will also offer prayers at a Kali temple in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister will review the Wildlife Corridor at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said in a statement.

At around 11.40 a.m., PM Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, at around 12.30 p.m., he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office said in the statement.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours, said the statement.

The implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.

The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, said the statement.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict, it said.

To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12 km-long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370-metre-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple, said the statement.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of PM Modi to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens, said the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).