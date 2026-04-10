Bengaluru: Police to issue notices over ‘Zombie Drug’ video​

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police will issue notices to individuals who shared or amplified a viral video claiming that “zombie drug” consumption is widespread, warning of legal action against those spreading unverified information.​

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said on Friday that notices would be served to all those who circulated the video on social media, stressing that strict action would be taken against the sharing of baseless claims. He stated that more than 25 people are likely to receive notices in the initial phase.​

The controversy arose after a video allegedly showing a Bengaluru man under the influence of a so‑called “zombie drug” went viral online. However, the Police Commissioner clarified that no evidence of narcotic consumption was found. The individual seen in the video was traced, subjected to medical tests, and no narcotic substances were detected, the Commissioner confirmed.​

Bagalur police have arrested Hemanth, the person who uploaded the video. He has since issued an apology through another video. According to the police, the accused had uploaded the clip claiming that such drug consumption is prevalent in foreign countries.​

Commissioner Singh emphasised that comments and conclusions should be based only on medical reports and verified facts. He said there should be no defamation or character assassination based on assumptions, adding that action will be taken against those who post or share such misleading content.​

He further warned that anyone making unsubstantiated allegations or sharing false information on social media would face legal consequences. The police are currently questioning the accused person.​

The video was widely shared by several individuals, including actor Duniya Vijay and former Police Commissioner, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhaskar Rao. Police indicated that notices may also be issued to them as part of the ongoing action.​

Authorities reiterated that spreading misinformation without evidence would not be tolerated and urged the public to act responsibly on social media.​

It can be recalled that the Karnataka Police arrested the man who posted the viral video claiming the availability of “zombie drugs” in Bengaluru city on Friday. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has clarified that no such drugs exist in Bengaluru. He stated that the man in the video had consumed alcohol and taken tablets simultaneously, which caused him to behave unusually on a public road.​

The Bagalur police in Bengaluru have arrested the accused, Hemanth Kumar, a resident of Vidyaranyapura. He had recorded the video three days ago and posted it on social media. The video showed a man acting like a “zombie” through his body language on a busy arterial road in broad daylight.​

The police have also tracked down the man seen in the video in the city. He was subjected to a medical examination to check for the presence of narcotic substances. The police stated that no narcotic substance was found during the tests.​

The accused, Hemanth Kumar, works as a field executive for an eyewear brand. Police investigations revealed that while he was travelling on Bagalur Main Road at around 11.30 am on 7 April, he spotted a man in an intoxicated state, struggling to walk and behaving unusually. He recorded a 32‑second video of the man and posted it on his Instagram account, police said.​

The police were able to track him using the scooter seen in the video. The clip later went viral and raised concerns about so‑called “zombie drugs.”​



