Mangaluru: Minister Orders Immediate Removal of River Encroachments in Sultan Bathery

Mangaluru: In a decisive move to combat environmental degradation, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and District Minister-in-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the immediate removal of illegal encroachments along the riverbanks in the Sultan Bathery area. The instruction was delivered during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, where the minister conducted a comprehensive review of measures aimed at preventing pollution in the district’s principal rivers: the Netravati, Nandini, Phalguni, and Shambhavi.

The directive was specifically prompted by reports of unlawful dumping of construction debris along the riverbanks in Sultan Bathery, which has resulted in significant encroachment upon the natural course and width of the river. Minister Rao mandated that authorities undertake stringent measures to address the issue, ensuring the immediate removal of the illegally deposited waste and the restoration of the river to its original state.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak apprised the minister that police cases have already been registered against individuals implicated in the unauthorized dumping of construction waste, signaling a firm stance against environmental offenders.

Officials from the Pollution Control Board and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) authorities reported that they conducted thorough site inspections and submitted detailed reports, providing a comprehensive assessment of the environmental impact and the extent of the encroachment.

Furthermore, authorities conveyed that concerted efforts have led to a notable reduction in pollution levels in the Nandini River near Surathkal-Mukka, attributed to upgrading waste treatment facilities in the area. Steps are also being actively pursued to mitigate the discharge of industrial wastewater from the Baikampady industrial area into adjacent water bodies, addressing a critical source of pollution.

Minister Rao underscored the imperative of inter-departmental coordination to ensure efficient waste management practices and the long-term preservation of the district’s vital river ecosystems. The minister stressed that a cohesive and collaborative approach is essential to safeguarding the region’s ecological integrity and ensuring sustainable environmental practices.