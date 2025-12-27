Bharathiya Christa Okkuta Condemns Christmas Attacks as Assault on Constitutional Values

Udupi: The Bharathiya Christa Okkuta has issued a strong condemnation of the reported attacks on the Christian community across India during the Christmas celebrations, characterizing these incidents as a grave assault on the nation’s secular framework and fundamental constitutional values.

In an official statement, the Okkuta emphasized that Christmas transcends its significance as a Christian festival, representing a universal celebration of peace and joy, observed with love and harmony by individuals of all faiths. The organization noted with concern that recent Christmas festivities were marred by violence and disruption perpetrated by extremist elements in various states, including Kerala, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Odisha. These attacks, the Union stated, have deeply wounded the Christian community, which holds steadfast faith in the values enshrined within the Indian Constitution.

The Bharathiya Christa Okkuta acknowledged the Prime Minister’s visit to a church and participation in Christmas prayers as a gesture of goodwill and concern appreciated by the Christian community. However, the Union juxtaposed this gesture with the simultaneous occurrence of attacks on Christmas celebrations across the country by extremist groups, many of whom profess allegiance to the ruling ideology. This apparent contradiction, the statement asserted, is both painful and deeply troubling.

The Union’s statement stressed that the recent assaults on Christian traditions are not merely attacks directed at a single community but represent a direct affront to India’s constitutional values. Threats to the freedom of worship, the Okkuta argued, are unconstitutional and fundamentally undermine the foundations of Indian democracy. The statement highlighted the disproportionate contribution of Christians to national development, particularly in the crucial sectors of education, healthcare, and social services, despite comprising only approximately 2% of the national population. The Union expressed grave concern over the attacks and acts of violence directed against a community that has historically coexisted peacefully and harmoniously with people of all religions and castes.

The Bharathiya Christa Okkuta further conveyed that the violence experienced by Christians during this year’s Christmas celebrations felt akin to a “painful reward” rather than festive joy, underscoring the prevailing sense of insecurity among minorities within the current administrative framework.

Referring specifically to incidents within the state, the Union lamented the continued prevalence of atrocities targeting the Christian community. The statement cited an instance where an individual identified as Satyanishta Arya allegedly disrupted a religious program with malicious intent, issuing threats against a church priest and making derogatory remarks targeting both Christian and Muslim communities. While a case has been registered against this individual, the Union expressed skepticism regarding the likelihood of the community receiving meaningful justice. The statement also drew attention to the ongoing targeting of Christian educational and other institutions within the state by fundamentalist forces.

The Bharathiya Christa Okkuta has urgently appealed to the governments of all states to prioritize the protection of minority communities and to ensure that those engaging in such unconstitutional acts are subjected to strict legal punishment. The Union warned that a failure to do so would exacerbate the existing climate of fear and make it increasingly difficult for minorities to live without apprehension in the country.

In closing, Union President Prashant Jattan has formally appealed to the Prime Minister and all state governments to guarantee adequate security and protection for the Christian community, the statement concluded.