Zelensky says willing to bring peace plan for referendum if Russia agrees to 60-day ceasefire: Report

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is willing to bring a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis for a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least 60 days, according to US media outlet Axios.

In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelensky said he would still like to negotiate a better position on territory. But if the plan demands “a very difficult” decision on that issue, he believes the best path forward will be to put the entire 20-point plan to a referendum, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said a 60-day ceasefire to arrange and hold the vote “is the minimum,” as such a plebiscite would have major political, logistical and security complications.

A senior US official told Axios that the Russians understand the need for a ceasefire if Zelensky calls a referendum, but want a shorter timetable.

Zelensky said he hopes to agree with US President Donald Trump on a framework for ending the crisis when they meet in the US state of Florida on Sunday.

He said most aspects of the bilateral US-Ukraine agreements are now set and have been codified into five documents, though a sixth may be added.

On the duration of security guarantees after peace is restored in Ukraine, the US administration has proposed a 15-year pact that could be renewed. “I think we need more than 15 years,” Zelensky told Axios.

Both the United States and Ukraine would bring the security guarantees before their legislatures for ratification, Zelensky added.

Zelensky, Trump and a group of European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday to get everyone up to speed on the talks, the report said, citing a Ukrainian official.