Bihar Dy CM meets NEET student’s family in Jehanabad, assures justice

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of the NEET aspirant who died under mysterious circumstances in Patna’s Shambhu Girls Hostel.

The visit was marked by intense emotional scenes as the deceased student’s mother broke down in tears upon seeing the Deputy Chief Minister and pleaded for justice.

Moved by the family’s condition, Vijay Kumar Sinha immediately contacted the Director General of Police (DGP) over the phone and directed him to ensure that the case is resolved at the earliest.

He said that the culprits must not escape under any circumstances and that the harshest punishment should be given to those responsible for the crime.

Assuring the family, Vijay Sinha said, “We will not spare anyone. Justice will be delivered.”

After meeting the family, Vijay Kumar Sinha addressed the media and reiterated that justice would be ensured.

He said the case was being monitored closely under the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that every angle was being thoroughly investigated.

“This is not just the case of one girl, but a matter concerning the dignity of Bihar’s daughters,” Sinha said.

“If it is established that the murder took place after sexual assault, the strictest possible action will be taken. No matter how powerful or influential the accused may be, they will not be spared,” Sinha said.

He confirmed that the investigation is currently being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and that both the DGP and the Home Department are closely monitoring the progress.

He added that the DGP has also spoken directly to the victim’s father.

“The truth will come out very soon. The police are working with full force, and justice will be delivered,” Sinha said.

After the Deputy Chief Minister left for Patna, the deceased girl’s mother spoke to the media while still struggling to control her emotions.

She said that Vijay Sinha had assured her of strict action and justice for her daughter. However, she also alleged harassment by the police administration.

The grieving mother claimed that police officials repeatedly visited their home late at night and interrogated the family as if they were responsible for their daughter’s death.

She said blood samples were taken from her, her husband, and her son, and alleged that the police were even accusing her of killing her own daughter.

“How can a mother kill her own child?” she asked emotionally.

“If they believe I am guilty, then hang me. We are ready to die, but give my daughter justice,” She said.

She further alleged negligence on the part of the hostel where her daughter was staying and named the hostel operator as well as a hospital doctor, claiming they should also be investigated.

“She was the Lakshmi of our house. She wasn’t just my daughter, she was like my son,” the grieving mother said.