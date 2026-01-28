PM Modi to share thoughts on nation first at NCC rally today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally on Wednesday at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, sharing his thoughts on nation first and character development.

The NCC PM Rally will mark the grand culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, which witnessed the participation of 2,406 cadets from across the country, including 898 girl cadets.

The rally will also see the participation of 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries, said the official.

The theme of this year’s rally is ‘Rashtra Pratham – Kartavya Nishtha Yuva’, reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a vibrant cultural programme will be presented by NCC cadets, members of Rashtriya Rangshala and National Service Scheme, showcasing their role in nation building, social service and character development.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the camp and described NCC cadets as the nation’s second line of defence.

He called upon youth to draw inspiration from their vital role in raising public awareness when mock drills were conducted across the country during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment, the Defence Minister said, “As the world is going through a period of uncertainty, our youth must remain physically, mentally and emotionally strong and be prepared to take on every challenge.”

Recalling Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said, “Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which was a befitting reply to the unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Our soldiers acted with courage and restraint. We targeted and destroyed only those who hurt us, not anyone else. This was possible as they are strong physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The Defence Minister termed NCC as an excellent medium to upgrade the youth who, in turn, make their invaluable contribution to nation-building.

He added that the NCC instils discipline and patriotism in cadets, while helping them to overcome the problem of ‘lack of focus’.

He said that the NCC teaches patience, continuity and focus, which are requisites for life’s big battles, the nation’s great responsibilities, and character building.

This focus, Rajnath Singh added, is reflected in every aspect of their lives, whether they join the Armed Forces or become doctors, engineers, teachers, scientists, administrators and politicians.