Bihar govt ‘covering up’ NEET aspirant’s death, claims RJD

Patna: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Maner MLA Bhai Virendra on Thursday accused the Bihar government of “covering up” the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant and alleged that pressure is being exerted on opposition leaders who are speaking out on the issue.

Speaking to media persons outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Bhai Virendra said, “The Bihar government is trying to cover up the NEET aspirant suspicious death case. The state police are applying pressure on opposition leaders who are making statements on this issue. The opposition is giving adequate time to the government to take action against the culprits. If the government fails to act, we will take to the streets.”

Another RJD MLA, Gautam Krishna, also strongly criticised the NDA government, accusing it of diverting attention from pressing public concerns.

“This government is raising useless issues instead of addressing real problems. They are questioning why Tejashwi Yadav went abroad. Is this an issue for common people? The real issues are employment, crimes against women, and justice for the NEET aspirant, but the NDA government is not addressing these,” he said on the third day of the Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly.

Gautam Krishna also questioned the credibility of the investigation into the NEET aspirant’s death.

“When the SIT was formed, I had already said it would be used to manipulate facts. Now that the cover-up is complete, the case has been transferred to the CBI. I want to ask, under whose control is the CBI working? It is under the Centre, and the Bihar government has close ties with it. The victim’s family will not get justice even from the CBI,” he alleged.

He demanded that a sitting Supreme Court judge should probe the case.

Reacting to the state budget, Gautam Krishna accused the Nitish Kumar government of misleading people with data.

“The government claims it is solving unemployment by setting up factories. I challenge the ruling party leaders to go to Patna railway station and see trains heading to Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Who are the people travelling in general coaches? Why are they migrating if jobs are available here?” he asked.

The sharp remarks by RJD leaders indicate that the NEET aspirant death case and unemployment issues are likely to dominate the ongoing Budget session of the Bihar Assembly, with the opposition warning of street protests if action is not taken.