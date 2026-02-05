Heartbroken: Shashi Tharoor’s son after retrenchment by Washington Post

New Delhi: Ishaan Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist and son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among those laid off by The Washington Post, in what has been described as one of the most extensive newsroom job cuts in recent media history.

The Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper reportedly on Wednesday (February 4) reduced nearly one-third of its workforce as part of a large restructuring exercise that also involved shutting down its sports desk and scaling back several international bureaus.

Ishaan Tharoor confirmed the development on social media. He had been associated with the publication for close to 12 years and said he was ‘heartbroken’ for the newsroom and his ‘wonderful colleagues’.

“I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honour to work with them,” he said in a post on X.

He also recalled the launch of his WorldView column in 2017.

“I launched the WorldView column in January 2017 to help readers better understand the world and America’s place in it and I’m grateful for the half a million loyal subscribers who tuned into the column several times a week over the years,” he added.

In a separate update on X, Tharoor shared what appeared to be an image from inside the newsroom, where a poster displaying the newspaper’s well-known slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness”, could be seen. He captioned the image with the words, “A bad day”. The post was later reshared by his father as well.

According to reports from the newspaper and employee unions, the layoffs affected around one-third of the Washington Post’s overall workforce. While the organisation has not publicly disclosed the exact number of employees on its payroll, union representatives said that “hundreds” of newsroom staff were among those dismissed.

The cuts reportedly extended across multiple departments and were not restricted to one unit. Several editorial teams were impacted, including international reporting, metro coverage, editing desks, sports journalism, and culture-related coverage.

Founded in 1877, The Washington Post evolved from a local newspaper into a nationally and internationally recognised institution. Its investigative journalism during the Watergate scandal, led by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, remains one of the most iconic chapters in modern American media history.

Under longtime editor Ben Bradlee, the Post’s Style section also earned a reputation for some of the country’s most acclaimed feature writing.

For decades, the newspaper’s strong presence in sports, culture, books, and foreign reporting helped define its identity. The closure and downsizing of several of these sections is being seen as a major shift in how the publication now positions its role and priorities.



