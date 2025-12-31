Bike–Tata Ace Collision: Motorcyclist Killed, Pillion Rider Critical in Byndoor

Kundapura: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot and the pillion rider was critically injured in a tragic road accident involving a motorcycle and a Tata Ace on National Highway 66 near Khambadakone on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuvan (19), son of Parameshwar Kharvi, a resident of the Fisheries Colony near the Uppunda School Gate. The injured pillion rider, Madhu (20), son of Girija Kharvi, also a resident of the same area, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

According to the police, Bhuvan and Madhu were travelling on a motorcycle from Kundapura towards Uppunda when the accident occurred. As they approached Khambadakone, a Tata Ace vehicle allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the highway, leading to a collision.

The impact caused the motorcycle to lose control, throwing both riders onto the road. Bhuvan sustained severe head injuries with profuse bleeding and died on the spot. Madhu suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and leg and was rushed to Manipal Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station, and further investigation is underway.