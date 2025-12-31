K’taka Covid scam: Justice D’Cunha Commission submits final report

Bengaluru: Justice Michael D’Cunha, who conducted an inquiry into deaths during the COVID-19 period and alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment, submitted his final report to the Karnataka government on Wednesday and urged that its findings be made public.

Retired Justice Cunha, who headed the Commission of Inquiry on Medical Procurement and COVID-19 deaths, submitted the report to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In its report, the Commission stated: “The Commission has not placed the report in the public domain. However, given the public interest involved in the subject and the immediate need for reforms and transparency in public procurement, the government may consider releasing the report at the earliest.”

Justice D’Cunha had earlier submitted an interim report to the government. After examining the interim findings of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Subsequently, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was also formed to study the report.

However, the Karnataka government handed over the COVID-19 scam probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sources said the decision was taken as no senior IPS officer was willing to head the SIT, as the inquiry involved several senior IAS officers and politicians.

The Karnataka Congress has alleged that the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission’s report on the COVID-19 scam exposed misdeeds by the BJP during the pandemic in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier accused the BJP of committing corruption “over dead bodies” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No god will forgive the BJP and its leaders for this. People should not forgive them either,” he had said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B. Sriramulu were involved in corruption related to the import of PPE kits from China.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that massive corruption took place under the BJP-led government during the COVID-19 pandemic, as revealed in the Justice D’Cunha Commission report.

“We raised these concerns even when we were in the opposition, and now they have been confirmed,” he said.

He alleged that medical equipment and supplies were procured at prices higher than market rates during the pandemic.

“The BJP profited from the crisis, and the D’Cunha Committee report suggests that Rs 49 crore should be recovered,” he said.

The minister also alleged large-scale corruption in the Medical Education and Health Departments, including in the procurement of PPE kits, CT scanners and ventilators.

“Notices have already been issued to former department secretaries,” he added.

Patil further claimed that there was fraud amounting to over Rs 200 crore in RT-PCR testing at Kidwai Hospital. He clarified that the report submitted by Justice D’Cunha was an interim report and that more instances of corruption would be exposed in the final report.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have accused Justice D’Cunha of acting as an agent of the Congress party. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made the allegation, following which the Congress-led government filed a complaint against him with the Governor.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa dismissed the allegations, stating that there was no cause for concern.

“This is an old matter. Everything was done during the COVID-19 pandemic within the framework of the law. With ill intent, they are trying to stir controversy. It will not benefit them in any manner,” he said.

“I am confident that no mistakes were made and that we discharged our duties honestly. Despite investigations, nothing has been found against us. The Congress is desperately trying to dig up something, but they will not succeed,” Yediyurappa said.