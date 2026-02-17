Billawas Qatar Hosts Successful Throwball Tournament in Doha

Doha: Billawas Qatar recently concluded a highly successful Throwball Tournament at The Hamilton International School – Doha, marking a significant event in the region’s sporting calendar. The tournament, held as part of the Qatar National Sports Day celebrations, brought together a diverse group of participants, with 20 teams competing across men’s, women’s, and mixed categories. The event underscored the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, fitness, and community engagement.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Sri Harish Pandey, First Secretary (Education, Culture & Visa) at the Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar. His presence highlighted the strong ties between the Indian community and Qatar, emphasizing the role of sports in fostering international camaraderie. The inaugural ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Chidananda Naik, Director of M Pallonji (the event’s sponsor), Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, ISC Advisory Member, and various dignitaries from ICC, ICBF, and ISC, as well as presidents of numerous associations.

Ms. Aparna Sharath, President of Billawas Qatar, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, reiterating the organization’s dedication to community development through the promotion of sports. The inaugural ceremony was adeptly anchored by RJ Asttami, with Ms. Pooja Jitin and Mr. Manju Karigar managing the subsequent proceedings.

The closing ceremony was equally noteworthy, graced by the presence of H.E. Farhan Al Sheikh Al Sayed, Founder and Patron of Art, Fashion, and Cultural Diplomacy, who served as the Chief Guest. He lauded Billawas Qatar for the successful execution of the tournament and emphasized the pivotal role of sports in instilling discipline, promoting unity, and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

A highlight of the closing ceremony was the felicitation of Ms. Dhanalaxmi Poojary, a World Cup Kabaddi 2025 Champion. Ms. Poojary was recognized for her outstanding achievements in sports and was honored with the prestigious title “Biruva Bolpu,” meaning “Rising Star of Billawas.”

Mr. Chidananda Rai skillfully hosted the closing ceremony proceedings, and Ms. Seema Poojary, Sports Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks. She expressed gratitude to the sponsors, organizers, participating teams, dedicated volunteers, and supportive members who contributed to the tournament’s success.

The results of the tournament are as follows:

Men’s Category: Champions – Tulukoota 1; Runners-up – Star Strikers

Women's Category: Champions – MCC; Runners-up – Tulukoota 1; 2nd Runners-up – Tulukoota 2

Mixed Category: Champions – Tulukoota 1; Runners-up – Alpha Squad

The tournament concluded on a high note, reinforcing Billawas Qatar’s commitment to fostering sports, fitness, and community engagement. As part of the Qatar Sports Day celebrations, the event successfully promoted a healthy lifestyle and strengthened community bonds through the spirit of sportsmanship.